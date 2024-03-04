MARYLAND — The countdown to peak bloom has started! Over the weekend, the Yoshino Cherry trees at the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C. have entered their first stage of their bloom cycle. The "green bud" stage was officially observed over the weekend just a few days after the National Mall Park Service Rangers made their announcement about their peak bloom forecast.

Thanks to all of the warmer temperatures that we have seen over the last few days, the trees have really taken advantage and started their blooming process a bit earlier.

This week's warmer air will help the trees chug along to their next stage "florets visible" but what exact day is still to be seen.

As of right now, the peak bloom is still expected to be during March 23rd-26th.