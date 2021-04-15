Cooling Temps...

The trees are blooming and the grass is green because we continue to get a nice weather balance of showers and sun!

Lynette Charles

That trend continues today. We had some patchy fog and a few showers this morning but some sun is also on tap. An isolated shower can't be ruled out and expect highs in the 60s.

If we see more sun than clouds, highs will be in the mid to upper 60s but if we see more clouds than sun, highs will hover in the mid 60s, which is seasonal.

High temperatures will drop below seasonal levels tomorrow as an upper level low moves over us bringing clouds, the chance for a few morning showers and windy conditions.

Lynette Charles

Temperatures will rebound nicely by the beginning of next week with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Lynette Charles

Stay tuned!

https://www.facebook.com/Lynetteweather