Cool temps

We are 11 days into May. 7 of those days have been below normal. Today will be the 6th day in a row that temps are below normal.

Lynette Charles

I'm forecasting a high only in the upper 60s again.

Several cold fronts have moved through the area reinforcing the cool air and today is no different. A cold front will move through this afternoon. Not only will the cold front keep temps below normal, but it will bring a slight chance for a few spotty showers.

Plus, breezy NW winds with gusts up to 25-30 mph.

Temps will remain below normal through the rest of week.

They will moderate and become seasonal just in time for the weekend with highs in the mid 70s.

Stay tuned!

