Watch
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Cool temps

Posted at 9:14 AM, May 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 09:14:06-04

We are 11 days into May. 7 of those days have been below normal. Today will be the 6th day in a row that temps are below normal.

Below Normal.jpg

I'm forecasting a high only in the upper 60s again.

Out the door Forecast.jpg

Several cold fronts have moved through the area reinforcing the cool air and today is no different. A cold front will move through this afternoon. Not only will the cold front keep temps below normal, but it will bring a slight chance for a few spotty showers.

Futurecast.jpg

Plus, breezy NW winds with gusts up to 25-30 mph.

Gusts.jpg

Temps will remain below normal through the rest of week.

They will moderate and become seasonal just in time for the weekend with highs in the mid 70s.

Weekend Forecast.jpg

Stay tuned!
https://www.facebook.com/Lynetteweather

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018