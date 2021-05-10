WMAR

Cool grip continues its hold on Maryland. Sunday night's cold front changes our wind out of the NW bringing down cool temperatures. We should be in the mid 70s but instead only make it to the mid 60s. The front does take out the moisture so we stay fairly dry and gain a bit more sun through out the day. The chill stays in the air overnight as well. So if you are headed to the orioles game make sure you grab something a bit thicker than a jean jacket.

Temperatures the entire week will stay below normal. Sunday we are finally seasonal in the mid 70s, but that's not the exciting news. The following week we should be about 5-10 degrees warmer than normal! Time to start shopping for some new cool sunglasses!