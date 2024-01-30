Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Conversation about 'clippers'!

Science with Stevie: Alberta Clippers
Good Morning Maryland Tuesday Weather - Stevie Daniels
radar.png
Posted at 5:59 AM, Jan 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-30 05:59:20-05

What are clipper systems, you may ask? Alberta Clippers, otherwise known as 'clippers' are weather systems that usually occur in the winter months. These areas of low-pressure are very fast-moving and originate in Alberta Canada and collide with the eastward-moving jet stream. The jet stream is a narrow band of strong winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere. This interaction is responsible for sending the clippers southeastward through the Great Lakes and northeastern region. Clippers can lead to a sudden drop in temperature, sharp winds, and even snow depending on how much moisture is present! The heaviest snow associated with a clipper system is located to the ahead and north of the low pressure center.

A clipper system is projected to move into the Mid-Atlantic region through Wednesday. Any measurable precipitation is unlikely because the clipper system is fairly moisture-starved. The higher elevations in western Maryland have the best chance of seeing some accumulating snow. Whereas, a few flurries or sprinkles are not out of the question across central Maryland on Wednesday morning.

future.png

#StevieDanielsWX #AlbertaClipper

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX
X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX
Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018