Conversation about 'clippers'!

What are clipper systems, you may ask? Alberta Clippers, otherwise known as 'clippers' are weather systems that usually occur in the winter months. These areas of low-pressure are very fast-moving and originate in Alberta Canada and collide with the eastward-moving jet stream. The jet stream is a narrow band of strong winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere. This interaction is responsible for sending the clippers southeastward through the Great Lakes and northeastern region. Clippers can lead to a sudden drop in temperature, sharp winds, and even snow depending on how much moisture is present! The heaviest snow associated with a clipper system is located to the ahead and north of the low pressure center.

A clipper system is projected to move into the Mid-Atlantic region through Wednesday. Any measurable precipitation is unlikely because the clipper system is fairly moisture-starved. The higher elevations in western Maryland have the best chance of seeing some accumulating snow. Whereas, a few flurries or sprinkles are not out of the question across central Maryland on Wednesday morning.

wmar

#StevieDanielsWX #AlbertaClipper

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX

X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX

Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_