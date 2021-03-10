Confused Calendar

Okay who turned up the thermostat?? Thursday is expected to be the warmest day of the year so far! Not only is it going to be warm, but we have the potential to tie or break a record high temperature of 75 degrees! The record high for March 11th is 75 degrees at BWI and that was set back in 1967...54 years ago! We typically deal with temperatures this warm in mid-May!

Temperatures are expected to top out at 75 degrees across lower terrain Thursday afternoon thanks to sunshine early in the day and an offshore wind flow out of the southwest. The 70s make another comeback Friday before a weekend cool down!

LYNX

#Staytuned