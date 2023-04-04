Confirmed tornado in Maryland

On Saturday April 1st, 2023, the Storm Prediction Center placed the bulk of the Eastern Shore under a Slight Risk (level 2/5) as the threat for a short-lived tornado increased. A 2% risk of seeing a tornado form was in place for the Eastern Shore, Harford, and southeastern portions of Baltimore county. The SPC put northeast MD in the bullseye with a 5% risk. They were spot on!

Severe thunderstorms rolled through the area on Saturday, April 1st after 5 PM. The first severe-warned storm was issued at 5:14 PM for Talbot and Caroline counties. Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings were issued until 8 PM across the area as a cold front approached the area. One of the severe thunderstorms produced an EF-1 tornado in Cecil county in the village of Calvert. It touched down northeast of Rising Sun and ended in southwest Providence MD. The tornado touched down at 6:35 PM and was on the ground until 6:41 PM...a total of 6 minutes. The tornado had peak winds of 90 mph, traveled 4.4 miles, and was 125 yards wide! Thankfully no injuries or fatalities were reported. Signs of rotation were detected on velocity as the supercell moved east of Rising Sun. The tornado moved east along Telegraph road before tracking southeast around the vicinity of Calvert Regional Park and Rising Sun High School.

Over 100 trees were uprooted/snapped in Cecil county. Downed trees were also reported in Baltimore and Harford counties. Minor structural damage was surveyed in the vicinity of Calvert Regional Park and Rising Sun High school. Damage to homes, fences, barns, businesses, and power lines were reported from this tornado. Straight-line wind damage was the culprit for the extensive tree damage in northern Cecil county. Hail sizes between 1/2"-1" were reported in many locations along the Eastern Shore and northern MD. Most areas experienced wind gusts between 50-68 mph at times.

Below is the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which ranks tornadoes into the following categories:

