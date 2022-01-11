Coming out of the deep freeze....

The new year started off on a warm note but as of late, has ended up on a bitter cold note.

If you are not a fan of frigid wind chills in the single digits and teens, then you are going to like the forecast for tomorrow and Thursday!

Lynette Charles

Temps will moderate to seasonal levels Wednesday and above normal temperatures Thursday. Highs will go from the mid to upper 20s today to the low to mid 40s tomorrow and Thursday.

Lynette Charles

Try to take time to enjoy the seasonal highs because they won't last long. Old Man Winter will have us in his grip once again come Friday through the weekend.

Plus, there is a chance for snow, so stay tuned!

https://www.facebook.com/Lynetteweather