Colder Air & Wintery Mix Appear

Fire weather continues for the Eastern shoreline until 5PM Monday as winds will continue to gust to 40 mph and the humidity remains near15%. West of the bay, expect a breeze in the morning near 15 mph, so fire weather is not a concern there. Temperatures everywhere though, are falling. Monday will be almost 20 degrees cooler than Sunday. Highs will only be in the 40s, under gorgeous sunshine.

A winter storm closes in late Monday night/early Tuesday morning. Many of us will see sleet before mid morning when the precipitation turns over to rain. There is not a lot of moisture to work with though so accumulations will be very light.