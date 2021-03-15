Menu

Watch
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Colder Air & Wintery Mix Appear

Winter weather returns for mid-March
Posted at 11:22 PM, Mar 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-14 23:23:02-04
blog.jpg

Fire weather continues for the Eastern shoreline until 5PM Monday as winds will continue to gust to 40 mph and the humidity remains near15%. West of the bay, expect a breeze in the morning near 15 mph, so fire weather is not a concern there. Temperatures everywhere though, are falling. Monday will be almost 20 degrees cooler than Sunday. Highs will only be in the 40s, under gorgeous sunshine.

BLOG3.jpg

A winter storm closes in late Monday night/early Tuesday morning. Many of us will see sleet before mid morning when the precipitation turns over to rain. There is not a lot of moisture to work with though so accumulations will be very light.

BLOG2.JPG

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018