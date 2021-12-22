Watch
Cold Wind Chills Today

No white Christmas this year...
Posted at 4:38 AM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 04:38:56-05

It's time to turn up the winds! In the wake of the front moving through this morning, conditions turn drier and northwest winds increase into the afternoon. Sustained winds will range between 10-20 mph with gusts upwards of 35 mph at times (especially to the SE of the metro).

This will create an element of chill in the air. These blustery winds will make you say "BRRR". High temperatures top out in the mid to upper-40s BUT it will feel more like the 30s thanks to chilly air filtering in from the northwest. Temperatures will fall into the 20s tonight but it will feel colder than that! Wind chills will drop into the teens tonight and even in the single digits out west across higher terrain, thanks to mainly clear skies and breezy northwest winds.

I know lots of folks will be traveling for the holidays and because winds will gust up to 35 mph at times, I am giving you the yellow light today. Make sure to keep both hands on the wheel! Winds settle down this evening. Dry and calm winds are expected for Thursday and Christmas Eve but some showers may sprinkle in Christmas Eve night as Santa comes to town.

High temperatures for Christmas Eve will cap out above normal, in the lower-50s with plenty of clouds aloft. A warm front may bring a few showers Christmas Day and temperatures will soar near 60°! High temperatures on Christmas Day will be about 10-15° above normal for this time of year.

#StayTuned #MerryChristmas #HappyHolidays

#StevieDanielsWX

www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX
www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX

