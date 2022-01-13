Watch
Cold makes a comeback

Posted at 8:33 AM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 08:49:14-05

Above normal temps arrived yesterday and will stick around one more day with highs in the mid 40s.

The whiplash temperatures continue into next week. Tomorrow temps will fall below seasonal levels again, but Saturday is when temps head back into the deep freeze.

Highs for the first half of the weekend will only top out in the mid to upper 20s...brrrrr!

The cold air will surface just in time for the 3rd winter storm of the new year to push in and bring some snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain Sunday afternoon into Monday morning.

Stay tuned!

