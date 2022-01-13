Cold makes a comeback

Above normal temps arrived yesterday and will stick around one more day with highs in the mid 40s.

Lynette Charles

The whiplash temperatures continue into next week. Tomorrow temps will fall below seasonal levels again, but Saturday is when temps head back into the deep freeze.

Highs for the first half of the weekend will only top out in the mid to upper 20s...brrrrr!

Lynette Charles

The cold air will surface just in time for the 3rd winter storm of the new year to push in and bring some snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain Sunday afternoon into Monday morning.

Lynette Charles

Stay tuned!

#staytuned

https://www.facebook.com/Lynetteweather

