Code Orange in Effect Today

Lots to talk about in the weather department on this Wednesday! First, an Air Quality Alert (Code Orange) is in effect as air pollution concentrations will be unhealthy for sensitive groups. Folks who suffer from Asthma, heart disease, or any respiratory issues should spend the bulk of the day inside and avoid outdoor strenuous activity. The sky will look rather milky once again as smoke continues to drift in from the wildfires out west.

Highs reach the low to mid-90s today and it will feel humid out there. Showers and storms will start to roll in this afternoon ahead of a cold front moving in from the Great Lakes region. Some of the storms that slide through this afternoon may be strong to severe--containing damaging winds, hail, and periods of heavy rainfall. These storms will be isolated in nature and should taper off by 8 PM this evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has areas along I-95 and southward under a Slight Risk (level 2/5). Areas along the Eastern Shore have the better shot of seeing stronger storms this afternoon.

Keep an eye to the sky and stay weather aware today! Keep checking radar!

