Code Orange in Effect

A Code Orange is in effect for the Baltimore metro today as the air pollution concentrations in the air may become unhealthy for those who suffer from Asthma, Heart disease, and other respiratory issues. If you are in this sensitive group, avoiding strenuous outdoor activity is recommended. I would do the indoor work out today!

Skies will be bright and sunny with high temperatures in the lower-90s this afternoon. Dew points will be in the upper-50s and low-60s, allowing the humidity levels to be quite manageable. Just wait, the heat and humidity will be on the rise over the next couple of days. Dew point values will climb into the upper-60s and low-70s Friday & Saturday. This will make it feel like the mid to upper-90s out there.

Find ways to beat the heat! Stay cool, Maryland!

