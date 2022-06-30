Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Code Orange in Effect

Increasing heat & humidity
Posted at 8:29 AM, Jun 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-30 08:29:08-04
https://twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX/status/1542470533824094214?s=20&t=Y69kdvdJpkcvWClLKA2xGA

A Code Orange is in effect for the Baltimore metro today as the air pollution concentrations in the air may become unhealthy for those who suffer from Asthma, Heart disease, and other respiratory issues. If you are in this sensitive group, avoiding strenuous outdoor activity is recommended. I would do the indoor work out today!

Skies will be bright and sunny with high temperatures in the lower-90s this afternoon. Dew points will be in the upper-50s and low-60s, allowing the humidity levels to be quite manageable. Just wait, the heat and humidity will be on the rise over the next couple of days. Dew point values will climb into the upper-60s and low-70s Friday & Saturday. This will make it feel like the mid to upper-90s out there.

POOL.JPG
COMFORT.JPG
HEAT.JPG

Find ways to beat the heat! Stay cool, Maryland!

#StevieDanielsWX

www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX
www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX
Instagram: Stevie_Daniels_

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018