The National Weather Service has issued a Coastal Flood Watch for areas along the Chesapeake Bay as tidal flooding will likely be an issue in low-lying and poor drainage locations during the time of high tide. The watch goes into effect late tonight through Friday afternoon as a southeasterly wind clocks in around 35-40 mph. This southeast wind could help push water along the immediate shoreline, especially the western shoreline. On Friday, winds will remain elevated and will shift more westerly. This could promote coastal flooding along the eastern side of the bay.

WMAR

WMAR

The tides will be running anywhere from 3-4 ft above normal leading to the potential of 1-2 ft of inundation above ground level. Here is look at the upcoming high tides for today/tonight:

WMAR

NEVER drive through flooded roadways. Be prepared for roads to be closed. Do not underestimate the power of water. Remember, turn around don't drown!

#StevieDanielsWX #Flooding

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX

X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX

Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_