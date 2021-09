WMAR

The humidity is high and so is the heat thanks to an area of high pressure off the coast. Temperatures will feel 5-10 degrees warmer than the actual thermometer. Usually this time of year we are in the low 80s, yet we are going for 90 degrees! The record is 97 degrees for Monday.

WMAR

The heat doesn't stop there though. Looking ahead to the following week, we could be 15 degrees above average!