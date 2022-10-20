Climate Prediction Center releases their 2022-2023 winter outlook

MARYLAND — After a chilly stretch in October, it is a reminder that winter is fast approaching and before we know it December 1st, the first day of meteorological winter, will be here.

Some may be wondering, how this winter will be. Are we expecting a colder and snowy one? Will it be mild and dry?

Well the Climate Prediction Center has issued their outlooks for the upcoming winter season and it looks like we lean more towards the mild side.

Climate Prediction Center Winter Outlook 2022-2023 cpc winter outlook.PNG WMAR cpc winter outlook precip.PNG WMAR

They have Maryland under the 33-40% above normal category which means that we have a slightly higher chance to see a mild winter in term of our temperatures.

As for precipitation, we are under an equal chances which means we have a split chance on winter either being wet or dry.

This does fall in line with what La Niña winters where we tend to stay warmer and around normal for our precipitation due to the jet stream pattern normally lifting back north before it reaches Maryland.

This does not mean we will not see snow as temperatures do drop down and s cold enough air mass can move over the state dropping temperatures low enough for the white, fluffy stuff to fall.

We will continue to track what this winter will hold for us and keep you updated on any potential hazardous winter weather as the season goes on!