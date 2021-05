The cicadas have arrived and they are out in full force!

As we have been waiting over the past few weeks for them to emerge, we have been learning a lot about them.

Here a two more facts:

1. They have the longest life cycle of any insect.

2. They are 1-2" long and their wing span is 3-4".

Just in case you haven't seen or may not want to see any in person, check out some of the pics sent in by viewers.

Julie Wigley

Mike Convry

Matt Cwalina

Calvin Johnson

Send in your pics at charles@wmar.com

Happy Cicada watching!

