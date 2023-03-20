Cherry blossoms enter stage 5 'Puffy White'

The Cherry Blossoms in the Tidal Basin have now entered the 'Puffy White' or 5th stage of its bloom cycle.

The 'Puffy White' stage indicates that a few blossoms have opened up and are showing their petals now. The small tuffs of white begin to slowly build in during this stage and peak bloom is usually not far behind.

On average from the last 11 years, the amount of time from 'Puffy White' to 'Peak Bloom' has been about four days. The length of time could be shorter by a day though, as both 2021 and 2022 saw only a span of three days between the final two stages.

The three days from March 18th would put 'Peak Bloom' at today and the average 4 would have them on the 21st. This would still be early by about a day or so from the original National Park Service forecast of March 22nd-25th.

All eyes are on the when the rest of the blossoms fully open. If you want to keep an eye on them virtually you can do so here.

