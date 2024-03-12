Cherry Blossom Watch!

The cherry blossoms are in stage 3 and we are halfway to peak bloom! Stage 3 is known as the "Extension of Florets". This signifies that the flowers inside the blossom buds are growing! They could reach stage 4 any day now, known as the Peduncle Elongation".

This year's peak bloom (when 70% of the Yoshino Cherry blossoms are open) is expected to be between March 23-26. This is around the time when the cherry blossoms reached peak bloom last year (March 23rd).

The length of the bloom period all depends on the weather conditions. Cool temperatures and calm weather can extend the length of the bloom, whereas rainy and windy conditions can bring an abrupt end to the blossoms.

