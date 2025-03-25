Checking out the cherry blossoms

We will continue to be on #BloomWatch until the cherry blossoms reach peak bloom! On Sunday, March 23rd, the cherry blossoms in Washington DC reached stage 5 (puffy white). The National Park Service still predicts peak bloom occurring between March 28-31st. Temperatures over the next few days will trend a little cooler, which could slightly prolong their bloom.

This year's peak bloom date will occur a little later than it did over the past few years. The last time peak bloom occurred after March 25th was in 2021. Temperatures during the month of March and April have the biggest influence on the cherry blossom peak bloom date. A cold start to March could slow things down, while a warmer start to the month can speed up the blooming process. The flowers will be exceptionally vulnerable to rain, wind, and storms after they reached peak bloom.

The Cherry Blossom Festival continues through April 13th and this weekend will be the prime time to view the pink and white flowers in Washington DC. It will truly be a lively atmosphere along the Tidal Basin. I predict peak bloom will occur by the weekend as the 70s return with mostly dry skies on Saturday. Bring the umbrella with you on Sunday, as scattered showers slide through during the afternoon and evening.

