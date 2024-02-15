Chasing more SNOW!

Say it ain't SNOW! Another round of quick-hitting snow is on the way! This will not be a typical snowfall setup across central Maryland as a general 1-3" of snow is expected for most areas when everything is said and done. The higher elevation areas near the MD/Pa state line could see up to 4" locally.

Computer models display a mixture of rain/snow at the onset of the event on Friday night. By midnight, most temperatures to the northwest of the bay will drop below freezing near the surface, allowing for any rain/mix to transition over to snowflakes. The snow will linger through Saturday mid-morning before tapering off by noon as this system will be very quick-hitting.

