Change is on the horizon

Posted at 10:38 AM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 10:41:02-05

From sun to snow or from spring to winter, no matter how you slice it, change is coming!

Anne Arundel.jpg

Saturday night we could see snow with rain south and east of the I-95 corridor. The rain will change over to snow into Saturday morning.

Futurecast.jpg

By no means is this forecast set in stone because there are still some unknowns, such as the strength and the track of the low offshore.

The strength of the low will determine how quickly the northern and southern branch of the jet stream merge and how quickly temperatures drop. If both branches come together quickly enough, a stronger storm is possible.

What We're Tracking.jpg

If the low tracks farther west, that means more snow for Baltimore.

Stay tuned!

