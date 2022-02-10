Change is on the horizon

From sun to snow or from spring to winter, no matter how you slice it, change is coming!

Lynette Charles

Saturday night we could see snow with rain south and east of the I-95 corridor. The rain will change over to snow into Saturday morning.

By no means is this forecast set in stone because there are still some unknowns, such as the strength and the track of the low offshore.

The strength of the low will determine how quickly the northern and southern branch of the jet stream merge and how quickly temperatures drop. If both branches come together quickly enough, a stronger storm is possible.

If the low tracks farther west, that means more snow for Baltimore.

Stay tuned!