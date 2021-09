Showers and storms will taper off this morning as a cold front moves southeast.

Lynette Charles

High pressure will build in behind the front tonight into the weekend providing ample sunshine!

Tomorrow will be a lovely day for outdoor activities with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to 80 degrees.

If you don't have any plans, may I suggest you attend "An Affair After the Fair". It's another weekend of events taking place at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium.

Enjoy!

#staytuned

