Certainly feeling the winter chill!

BALTIMORE — Brutally cold wind chills are expected as the cold front slides to the east. Behind a cold front, typically the air becomes drier and colder...and we will certainly feel that extra chill in the air tonight and Friday night. Temperatures will drop through the day and will land into the 20s overnight. However, with the gusty wind factored in, it will feel more like the single digits and even the teens around daybreak! We will repeat this setup on Saturday morning as well!

wmar

wmar

Here are some ways you can keep you and your loved ones safe during the cold weather season:

WMAR

#StevieDanielsWX #Cold #ColdWeatherSafety

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX

X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX

Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_