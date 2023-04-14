Central Maryland faces some level of drought

BALTIMORE — The latest drought monitor, that was released on Thursday April 13th, shows that our drought has grown in central Maryland. The moderate drought category went from covering 30% of the state, mostly in the southern and eastern parts of the state, to now covering 44% which include some of our counties.

The counties that are under this moderate drought are, Anne Arundel, Howard, Baltimore, and Harford along with Baltimore City. Our other counties are only under the abnormally dry category and the state has seen that category grow from 83% to 89%.

The near term outlook for our drought does not look great as we do not see a lot of rain from our weekend systems. Expected rainfall amounts are only looking to get up to 3/4" with most closer to half an inch, which would help but not bust our drought.