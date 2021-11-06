Glorious Sun to Start the Day!

It looks gorgeous out there from the coast...

...to the harbor! Tracking glorious amounts of sunshine to kick off the weekend!

You will definitely feel the deep chill in the air due to the lack of cloud cover this morning... this is allowing our temperatures to start off in the 30s for most. Frederick is actually sitting in the 20s! You'll need the warm hat, scarf, and puffy coat when heading out this morning as we are certainly off to a frosty start.

In addition to the needing the warm clothing, you'll also need the hot cup off coffee with you to keep you warm! Temperatures will rise into the mid-40s by 10 am and upper-40s around lunchtime.

Highs will remain below normal thanks to northerly winds. We are only expected to top out in the mid-50s this afternoon so keep the jacket and sunglasses with you today!

The Ravens take on the Vikings tomorrow and it will feel chilly and a bit breezy at M&T Bank stadium so wear the extra layers underneath your jerseys! Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper-50s with some sunshine aloft. We don't need to worry about rain in the forecast during the game as the bulk of it resides to the southeast and offshore.

