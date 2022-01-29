Happy Saturday! We are waking up to a blanket of snow on the ground this morning! So far, Churchton in Anne Arundel county is the winner with 3.5" of snow measured! Birdsville in Anne Arundel county and Elkton in Cecil county measured 2.8" of snow! 1.5" was measured in Owings Mills and Crofton with 1.2" at BWI. As expected, snow totals are not as pronounced in Howard or Carroll county with around .50-.80" measured. How much are you seeing outside your window?

The snow has ended across our northwest suburbs but still lingers over the Delmarva Peninsula where blizzard conditions are occurring closer to the beaches. Travel is highly discouraged along the Eastern Shore as visibilities are quite limited due to gusty winds blowing the snow around. Wind gusts are clocking in near 30 mph along the Eastern Shore.

The snow should taper off by midday and conditions remain COLD and BLUSTERY in the wake of the storm system...

Wind chills are in the single digits for many thanks to a cold northwesterly wind flow! Temperatures will only climb into the mid-20s this afternoon BUT it will feel like the single digits and the lower-teens throughout the day. Make sure to bundle up before heading out!

Wind chills will be EVEN COLDER on Sunday morning...possibly sub-zero across our northern suburbs.

