Bye bye snowpack!

Good news, the combination of milder temperatures and rain showers this week will likely take out the pesky snow pack! Southerly winds will drive temperatures up into the 50s starting today!

Temperatures will rise into the upper-50s on Wednesday, which gives off late-March vibes! Temperatures will begin to decline through the weekend and into early next week.

Get the rain gear ready! Scattered rain showers arrive later this week as a cold front approaches from the west. Additional shower chances cannot be ruled out this weekend as well.

