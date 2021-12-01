Watch
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Bye Bye November

Hello Meteorological Winter!
items.[0].image.alt
WMAR
WINTER.JPG
Posted at 11:08 AM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 11:08:44-05

It is officially Meteorological Winter! Taking a glance back at the entire month of November, you'll see we had plenty of days where temperatures fell below average (blue boxes). There was a total of nine days with above normal temperatures (red boxes). We had six days with highs in the 40s, 16 days with temperatures in the 50s, and four 60° and 70° days.

november.JPG
novembertemps.JPG

Today, winds will veer more southerly which will help temperatures top out near average for this time of year, in the lower-50s. Temperatures will climb above normal Thursday as southwesterly winds turn breezier. Daytime highs tomorrow will rise into the lower-60s...it will feel quite mild for early December!

TEMPS.JPG

Here is what you can expect throughout the month of December...
Average morning lows at the start of the month begin in the lower-30s with average highs in the lower-50s. Towards the end of the month, we should be waking up with numbers in the mid-20s and afternoon highs in the mid-40s. The average amount of rain throughout the month is 3.71" with an average snowfall amount of 2.50". We will have to wait and see what Mother Nature brings us this December.

december.JPG

#StayTuned

#StevieDanielsWX

www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018