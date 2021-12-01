Bye Bye November

It is officially Meteorological Winter! Taking a glance back at the entire month of November, you'll see we had plenty of days where temperatures fell below average (blue boxes). There was a total of nine days with above normal temperatures (red boxes). We had six days with highs in the 40s, 16 days with temperatures in the 50s, and four 60° and 70° days.

Today, winds will veer more southerly which will help temperatures top out near average for this time of year, in the lower-50s. Temperatures will climb above normal Thursday as southwesterly winds turn breezier. Daytime highs tomorrow will rise into the lower-60s...it will feel quite mild for early December!

Here is what you can expect throughout the month of December...

Average morning lows at the start of the month begin in the lower-30s with average highs in the lower-50s. Towards the end of the month, we should be waking up with numbers in the mid-20s and afternoon highs in the mid-40s. The average amount of rain throughout the month is 3.71" with an average snowfall amount of 2.50". We will have to wait and see what Mother Nature brings us this December.

