Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Busy in the Atlantic Tropics

Three areas of concern in the Atlantic Basin early in the season...
TROPICS.JPG
WMAR
TROPICS.JPG
5 DAY OUTLOOK.png
TROPIC DEVELOPMENT.JPG
STEERING FORCE.JPG
TROPIC TRACK.JPG
Posted at 6:21 PM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-27 18:21:41-04

BALTIMORE — The Atlantic Basin is heating up as the National Hurricane Center is tracking three areas of concern. One is in the Gulf of Mexico, while the other two are still off to the east of the Windward Islands. Out of the three, only one is producing tropical force winds and expected to become a tropical cyclone in the next few days. The NHC has tagged this system Potential Tropical Cyclone (PTC) 2.

5 DAY OUTLOOK.png

PTC 2 is forecast to become a low end hurricane over the next 5 days but will pose no threat to the United states. The cone of certainty is showing that the system will pass over the southern Caribbean Sea and clipping the coast of Venezuela as it heads towards Central America.

TROPIC TRACK.JPG

Strengthening does look to take some time as it enter the more favorable environment in the southern portion of the Atlantic Basin which means it could spare many of the Caribbean islands that would be in its path.

TROPIC DEVELOPMENT.JPG

Some may be wondering if there is a chance that it would turn and head closer to the United States, but thanks to a large high pressure system setting up near the east coast steers it to the west. This is the same high pressure that will bring the Mid-Atlantic the hot and humid air for the weekend, so it gives some and it takes some.

STEERING FORCE.JPG

All in all, we are still spared for the mean time with as the tropical weather stays in the tropics.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018