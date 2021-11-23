Watch
Busiest travel day...

Posted at 10:32 AM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 10:32:21-05

Over the river and through the woods.....well, if you take that route, you'll likely miss Thanksgiving traffic all together. If you take planes, trains or automobiles, you should pack your patience along with your luggage because I can guarantee you will run into traffic at some point in your journey to grandmother's house or where ever you may be going for Thanksgiving.

There may be traffic in the Mid-Atlantic but the traffic won't be due to inclement weather. If you are hitting the road tomorrow morning, expect cold but dry conditions, along with a mainly clear sky.

