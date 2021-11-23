Busiest travel day...

Over the river and through the woods.....well, if you take that route, you'll likely miss Thanksgiving traffic all together. If you take planes, trains or automobiles, you should pack your patience along with your luggage because I can guarantee you will run into traffic at some point in your journey to grandmother's house or where ever you may be going for Thanksgiving.

Lynette Charles

There may be traffic in the Mid-Atlantic but the traffic won't be due to inclement weather. If you are hitting the road tomorrow morning, expect cold but dry conditions, along with a mainly clear sky.

Lynette Charles

Stay tuned!

#staytuned

Lynette@WMAR

https://www.facebook.com/Lynetteweather

