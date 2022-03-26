Bringing Back the Brisk Breeze

A late-season clipper system brings some dramatic changes to the Mid-Atlantic region this weekend...Mother Nature is throwing us a curve ball! This system will produce mountain snow out west and widely scattered gusty showers across central Maryland this afternoon.

wmar

wmar

If you have plans to walk the dog this morning, make sure you wear the thicker jacket as we will be rising through the upper-40s. You'll want to take the umbrella with you this afternoon as rain chances increase. Temperatures will top out in the mid-50s and it will feel blustery with wind gusts up to 35 mph at times.

wmar

Hopefully you didn't pack away your winter coat just yet...

Winds will ramp up Sunday & Monday with gusts up to 40 mph at times, out of the northwest. This is a cooling wind, so it will feel chillier outside. Temperatures on Sunday will cap out in the 40s BUT this brisk breeze will make it feel more like the 30s.

WMAR

After a cold and blustery beginning to the work week, a warming trend takes place late-week. Temperatures will recover into the mid-50s Wednesday and low-70s on Thursday!

WMAR

