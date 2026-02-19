Bring on the showers

Rain is on the way! The rain that we see over the next 48 hours will be largely beneficial. This will hopefully help us out in the drought department. Many areas to the west of the Bay are dealing with severe drought concerns. Abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions still plague the northeast portion of the state. Below are images of the most recent drought monitor map.

Scattered showers become steady and moderate in nature this afternoon with a brief lull in the activity overnight. Another round of showers arrives through the first half of Friday as a cold front swings through. Rainfall amounts up to 1" are possible.

