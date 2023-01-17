Bring on the Rain!

The theme for January has been unseasonably mild and abnormally dry. So far, we have only picked up about three tenths of an inch of rain at BWI, and we are more than halfway through the month.

We have multiple disturbances on the horizon that will increase rain chances across the state of Maryland this week/weekend.

There is a chance for light scattered showers this morning as an area of low pressure builds in from west to east. Showers will taper off this afternoon as the storm system departs up to the northeast. Overall, rainfall totals will be light, up to 0.10" for most.

Keep the rain jacket nearby! Our second system will generate soggy conditions on Thursday. Rain arrives early Thursday and will overspread the area through the morning hours. Additional rain showers are expected through the afternoon/evening hours. Model guidance shows total rainfall amounts up to 0.50" for most when it's all said and done.

