Brief break but....

I hope you have been enjoying the sunny, unseasonably mild high temperatures in the upper 70 to low 80s and the comfy conditions.

The heat and humidity are making a comeback.

Lynette Charles

Tomorrow highs will be in the upper 80s, which is above normal and there will be an uptick in the humidity.

Lynette Charles

It will be hot and more humid for the weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 90s but the humidity will make it feel like the mid 90s.

Lynette Charles

90s will kick off next week, so we may just have another heat wave on our hands.

Stay tuned!

https://www.facebook.com/Lynetteweather