Breaking Down How Much Rain We Got

BALTIMORE — Over the last 24 hours it was quite a soggy day. Showers and thunderstorms began to spark up over western Maryland right around lunch time and from there the downpours kept coming. As storms tracked in from the north, they all followed a very similar path. While some of these storms did cause very strong wind gusts in Virginia, our threat was the sogginess that came after.

WMAR

These storms followed over the same areas leaving many with some ponding and flooding of low lying areas. Luckily for us, there were no flood warnings issued in the Baltimore metro or even on the Eastern Shore but the rain still piled on.

WMAR 24 hour rainfall amounts (radar estimate).

If the rain had occurred during a more traveled time like the evening rush hour commute warnings would have been issued but most of the rain fell overnight, especially on the Eastern Shore.

Areas around Kent, Cecil, and Queen Annes counties were dumped on and saw between two to four inches of rain over the event. The next area to even sniff that amount of rain was centered around southern Carroll and western Howard counties.

While some rivers and streams in the Baltimore area did reach action stage for flooding they did not get any higher and stayed in their banks.