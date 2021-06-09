Boating-Cast

To all the boaters out there, keep a watchful eye to the sky once again today!

The water will be quite warm, at a temperature of 76° with light WNW winds. Highs today will top out in the upper-80s and low-90s so the heat wave is expected to continue, although, it will be feeling a bit cooler on the water. Dew point values reach the low to mid-70s again, leading to more humidity and a juicy environment for thunderstorm development.

lynx

lynx

Just like yesterday, there is the potential for an intense pop-up storm to cross the Bay which may contain periods of torrential rainfall, gusty winds, some hail, and lightning. If thunder roars...GO INDOORS...or if you're out on the water, try to get to shore as quickly as possible! It will be helpful to have the WMAR 2 News app downloaded on your phone so you can check radar and get weather updates.

lynx

Today will be the last day of the heat wave as temperatures are expected to trend cooler into Thursday and Friday thanks to a backdoor cold front moving in from the north. This will still keep showery activity around through the start of the upcoming weekend BUT we will get a break from the uncomfortable humidity levels. Our temperatures will take a hit Thursday and Friday--dropping below normal as we round out the work week. Rain looks widespread in nature for Friday which may create additional flooding concerns. If you encounter flooded roadways, DO NOT attempt to drive through it.

lynx

#Staytuned #StayWeatherAware #StaySafeontheWater