Blue skies, smilin' at me...

Nothin' but blue skies do I see
Good Morning Maryland Tuesday Weather - Stevie Daniels
sunflower.jpg
Posted at 4:53 AM, Sep 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-19 04:53:49-04

Ella Fitzgerald said it best! The sun will be shining bright and smiling at us through the rest of this week! It's all thanks to this expansive high pressure system that is setting up shop over the eastern portion of the country. This will also help us feel more like early-autumn across Maryland!

high.jpg

This is going to lead to spectacular sunflower field weather over the next few days! :)

sunflower.jpg

#StevieDanielsWX #Sunny #Sunflowers

www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX
www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX
Instagram: stevie_daniels_

