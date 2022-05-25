Blue Angels Will Be Flying High

https://twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX/status/1529428290074775557?s=20&t=g2RefnJqN8gVHKFfjZomQA

Get ready to see the Blue Angels perform in the sky near the Severn Rover today from 2 PM - 4 PM (weather-permitting)! Good news, the weather pattern is looking to cooperate for today's show! Expect plenty of dry time today, but there will be mid to low-level clouds aloft throughout the afternoon. This is due to a stalled out frontal boundary to our southeast, keeping winds out of the east. This onshore wind flow off the ocean and the bay will help keep skies primarily cloudy but you may see a few sunny breaks. Temperatures will once again be unseasonably cool, with highs in the upper-60s and low-70s.

The Blue Angels will also fly over the Navy-Marine Crops Memorial stadium on Friday morning for the graduation and commissioning ceremony. A cold front will bring the chance for showers and perhaps a isolated strong storm or two in the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will warm into the low-80s by the end of the week. Memorial Day weekend is looking mostly dry with wall to wall sunshine with temperatures warming up into the low to mid-80s! Model guidance indicates that temperatures will continue to climb into the middle of next week.

