Blowing in the wind

Posted at 8:56 AM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 09:03:30-05

Besides the mild temperatures in the 60s, the wind will be the big story today and tomorrow.

Today the wind will warm temperatures 10-15 degrees above normal with SW gusts up to 25-35 mph.

A southwest flow is a warm flow, which will help temps bump up into the low to mid 60s.

The breezy conditions will continue for tomorrow. The only difference is the wind direction. The wind will be out of the NW instead of the SW in the wake of the cold front that will push through tonight.

NW winds will gust upwards of 25-30 mph. Hold on to your hat and if it's your trash day, be sure to bring the trash can in ASAP.

It won't be as breezy by the tail end of the weekend.

Stay tuned!
