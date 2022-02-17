Watch
Blowin' in the wind....

Posted at 9:25 AM, Feb 17, 2022
The big story of the day is the temperatures and the wind.

Temperatures will be mild and above normal in the mid to upper 60s.

BWI may hit 70 degrees but even if that occurred, it would be 6 degrees shy of the record of 76 degrees set back in 1976.

Yes, temps will be 20-25 degrees above normal today, but the wind is slightly the bigger story because it will hang around for awhile.

Winds will be elevated ahead of the cold front and behind it. Today southerly winds will gust up to 35-45 mph.

Tomorrow winds will gust even higher up to 40-50 mph.

Hence, Wind Advisories are in effect 10PM tonight through 10AM tomorrow.

A reinforcing cold front will glide through Saturday which will keep the winds breezy.

Relief from the gusty conditions comes on the tail end of the weekend. Sunday will be less breezy and seasonal with plenty of sunshine to boot.

Stay tuned!
#staytuned
