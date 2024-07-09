Watch Now
Blaming Beryl

Beryl has weakened to a Tropical Depression...
Posted at 5:58 AM, Jul 09, 2024

Beryl is continuing to lose steam as it travels northeast over the southern portion of the county. It is now a Tropical Depression with sustained maximum winds of 30 mph. Even though this system is weakening, there is still a threat for isolated tornadoes, damaging winds, and flash flooding from Arkansas to Ohio.

spc.jpg

The remnants of Beryl will travel northeast, with the bulk of the energy to the northwest of Maryland. The combination of leftover moisture from Beryl, a cold front stalling out near the Mid-Atlantic, and a high pressure system over the Atlantic Ocean, will lead to an active weather pattern for Maryland over the next few days. Widespread rain and isolated storms are possible. There is still plenty of uncertainty with the timing and intensity of the storms on Wednesday-Friday.

nhc.jpg

Stay tuned!

