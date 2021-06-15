Watch
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Below Normal

Posted at 8:02 AM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 08:51:53-04

Today starts a brief June cool down.

Below Average.jpg

The high temperature for this time of year is 85 degrees.

The forecast high for the next few days is the upper 70s to low 80s.

7 DAY1.jpg

Temps will be closer to normal on Friday and down right hot on Saturday with highs in the low 90s.

Not only will the temperatures be lower over the next 3 days but the humidity will also be lower with dew points in the 50s and 40s.

Muggy Meter.jpg

The dry air will be out in full force, so take advantage of a few good hair days and feeling comfortable!

Stay tuned!

https://www.facebook.com/Lynetteweather

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018