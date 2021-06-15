Below Normal

Today starts a brief June cool down.

Lynette Charles

The high temperature for this time of year is 85 degrees.

The forecast high for the next few days is the upper 70s to low 80s.

Lynette Charles

Temps will be closer to normal on Friday and down right hot on Saturday with highs in the low 90s.

Not only will the temperatures be lower over the next 3 days but the humidity will also be lower with dew points in the 50s and 40s.

Lynette Charles

The dry air will be out in full force, so take advantage of a few good hair days and feeling comfortable!

Stay tuned!

https://www.facebook.com/Lynetteweather