Below average temps & blustery conditions in Baltimore...

BALTIMORE — Today will feel like early-November with high temperatures approaching the lower-60s this afternoon! Buckle up because we have a BIG cool down on the horizon!

Not only will afternoon high temperatures plummet into the 30s this weekend, but morning temperatures will also drop below freezing, into the teens and 20s. Northwest wind gusts up to 25-30 mph, will make it feel cold and blustery this weekend. Low wind chills are expected! It is very fitting for the first day of astronomical winter on Saturday!

