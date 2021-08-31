Watch
Unsettled weather on the way

Posted at 9:50 AM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 10:43:50-04

Ida's remnants are on the way tomorrow morning into Thursday morning but before that happens, there is "weather" that will occur today.

Showers and storms are likely to fire this afternoon/evening along a frontal boundary draped across the area.

Some storms may be severe. The SPC has us in a Level 1and 2 (out of 5) risk for severe storms Baltimore southward.

Damaging gusty wind is the primary threat but isolated flash flooding is possible.

Buckle up and prepare yourself for a bumpy ride the next few days.

Stay tuned and stay weather aware!

