Unsettled weather on the way

Ida's remnants are on the way tomorrow morning into Thursday morning but before that happens, there is "weather" that will occur today.
Showers and storms are likely to fire this afternoon/evening along a frontal boundary draped across the area.
Some storms may be severe. The SPC has us in a Level 1and 2 (out of 5) risk for severe storms Baltimore southward.
Damaging gusty wind is the primary threat but isolated flash flooding is possible.
Buckle up and prepare yourself for a bumpy ride the next few days.
Stay tuned and stay weather aware!