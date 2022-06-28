Beautiful Weather Alert Today

https://twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX/status/1541744182506700801?s=20&t=K6GIwx48lDHbS_pUL80BJQ

I am so excited to share that Mother Nature is bringing back the sunshine for us along with LOW HUMIDITY!

The cold front that moved through yesterday is sliding down to our southeast. On the back side of it, a more refreshing air mass is filtering in from the Great Lakes region.

WMAR

An area of high pressure settles in—bringing back plenty of sunshine! Northwest winds will usher in cooler air, so our temperatures will only reach the low-80s this afternoon BUT the humidity will be lower today! Dew points will remain in the low to mid-50s today, making for a great hair day! It will feel perfect outside as you walk your furry friend.

WMAR

WMAR

#StevieDanielsWX

www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX

www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX

Instagram: Stevie_Daniels_