Be sure to have an umbrella for New Years Eve

BALTIMORE — Well Maryland, we have made it through 2022. As we get ready for our parties to ring in the new year be sure to have an umbrella handy and maybe not he nicest of shoes.

Despite the fact that we get a warm day, it will not be a dry one. Another quick moving weather system is sliding in and bringing rain showers throughout the day.

This rain will start around the early afternoon hours and continue until about midnight. Lightning is not expected but there could be the odd rumble as we have this warm setup over us.

Winds will also be fairly light with speeds no more than 8 mph at any given time.

The rain will shortly end as we celebrate the incoming year and begin to head home. The dry conditions will be present for our first day of 2023 with plenty of warm air to accompany it.

Be safe and healthy while out and about! See everyone next year!