Be Prepared...

Alright Maryland... the weather is going to turn wild this afternoon and evening as the remnants of Ida continue to move into the region. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the viewing area under an Enhanced Risk (level 3/5) as a few strong storms may spawn multiple brief tornadoes this afternoon and early-evening. There is a 10% chance you will see a tornado within 25 miles of a given point in the forecast area, which is unusual for the Mid-Atlantic. There is plenty of instability in the atmosphere along with low-level shear which will help some of these storms rotate. Make sure you have a plan in mind and know where your safe place is in your home before these storms arrive this afternoon.

WMAR

WMAR

The second wave of rain and storms will slide through by mid-afternoon through the evening hours. These storms will be firing up during the evening commute so use extra caution when traveling home from work. The coverage and intensity of the showers and storms decreases later tonight as the remnants of Ida move offshore. There is not just the threat for tornadoes and damaging wind gusts, but additional flash flooding concerns.

WMAR

WMAR

Flash Flood Watches are in effect through Thursday morning for the entire area as rainfall totals will range between 2-4" with localized amounts of 5"+ possible. Currently, there are multiple flood warnings underway from Virginia to NE portions of Maryland. Never drive in flooded roadways!

WMAR

#Staytuned #Staysafe

#StevieDanielsWX