Baltimore's first significant snow in two years!

It has been 2 years since we saw an inch of snow at BWI! We broke the 716 streak of consecutive days of snow less than 1" at the airport. This storm system is putting an end to the snow drought for most areas in central Maryland as well! The annual normal amount of snowfall at BWI is 19.30".

Our first Winter Storm Warnings of the season were issued for spots northwest of the bay until 10 AM. Winter Weather Advisories are in place through mid-morning for the Eastern Shore. Many roads are slippery and snow-covered, especially secondary roads. Work from home today if you can!

Snowfall totals over the past 24 hours ranged between 2.50-5"!

When this is all said and done, most areas would have seen 3-6" of snow. Many schools are delayed/closed so the kids must be excited! Snowfall totals dropped off across the lower end of the Eastern Shore as there was a changeover to freezing rain and sleet for a longer duration. Locally higher snow totals are focused north of the metro, near the state line and across higher terrain!

