Baltimore's big thaw!

The 40s make a comeback...
I am welcoming the 40° temperatures with open arms! Baltimore is in for a noticeable thaw after this weekend's cold arctic blast! The last time Baltimore felt a 40° temperature was on February 3rd. Temperatures are going to climb near average this week, mostly in the low-40s closer to Baltimore and upper-30s across northeast Maryland. This is going to be a nice break from sub-freezing air, with more seasonable warmth hanging around.

Out of the next several days, Valentine's Day is expected to be the warmest! Temperatures will creep up into the mid-40s with ample sunshine. As of right now, if you have Valentine's Day plans, it's safe to leave the rain jacket and the snow boots at home!

